Women’s Tennis Association brings professional tennis events to South Side

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced plans to bring three professional tennis events to the South Side of Chicago with a Chicago Tennis Festival in August.

The event kicked off Saturday, August 14, at the XS Tennis Village at 54th and State Street, as the group hosted a college tennis recruiting combine for minority students to connect with tennis coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The combine offered players an opportunity to show off their skills for HBCU coaches who had tennis scholarships to offer for the fall of 2022.

The event also featured the first African-American host and the first African-American female tournament director, whose goal is to help bridge the accessibility gap in the sport across racial and socioeconomic divides.

The Chicago Tennis Festival will also introduce a unique atmosphere to high-level professional tennis.