White Sox launch “Sox Ultimutt Dog Naming Contest” for puppies

White Sox Dog Day at Guaranteed Rate Field Returns on May 2 with Spotlight on Adoptable Pets

The White Sox are teaming up with a Chicago-based animal rescue group, One Tail at a Time (OTAT), to launch the “Sox Ultimutt Dog Naming Contest,” leading up to the return of the fan- and paw-favorite Dog Day, sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, on Tuesday, May 2 vs. Minnesota.

Beginning today through Friday, April 28, fans are invited to pitch their favorite White Sox-themed names for the local shelter’s newest puppies, now available for adoption. Fans can browse photos of the puppies, including a litter of black and white Labradors and other multi-colored dog breed mixes, as well as submit their nominations at whitesox.com/dognames.

Baseball and Sox-specific puns are encouraged, as fans determine which “hot dog” names will stand out to the contest’s top judge, White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito. Highlighting the importance of pet adoption and animal rescue, the White Sox will announce winning names on Dog Day.

With the return of Dog Day on May 2, fur-filled gameday fun is planned all around the ballpark, including Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Airstream 21+ Lounge in the Lot E Tailgate Pad with a Bark Bar water station and pet-friendly activities. A paw-favorite pregame parade, photo opportunities and White Sox Dog Club IDs also are available on the outfield concourse. In addition, One Tail at a Time will showcase pets available for foster homes and adoption near Gate 5 and provide information about the organization’s work and resources.

Celebrating Dog Day around the ballpark, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is holding additional yappy hours at neighboring locations in support of a local animal nonprofit organization, Live Like Roo Foundation, which assists families and their animals through a cancer diagnosis. Learn more about Tito’s Vodka for Dog People program and efforts at VodkaForDogPeople.com.

Tickets are still available at whitesox.com/dogday, with limited inventory remaining for dogs. Passes for the game’s Pup Rally Parade are no longer available. For more information about tickets to Dog Day or other White Sox home games, visit whitesox.com/tickets.