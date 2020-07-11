Vince Carter retires after 22 seasons in the NBA

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

After playing 22 seasons in the NBA, Vince Carter announced his retirement on Thursday, June 25, at the age of 43.

Carter confirmed his NBA retirement with a simple statement: ‘I’m officially done.’

Carter, in an interview for The Ringer’s Winging It podcast said, “I’m officially done playing basketball professionally.”

Carter put a bow on his 22nd NBA season with a three-pointer from the top of the key in his final shot of his career. Although the Atlanta Hawks would fall to the New York Knicks 136-131 in overtime on March 11, Carter will always be remembered for his high-flying dunks.

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari, the eight-time All-Star bounced around often during the second half of his career with stops as a member of the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks.

“He will best be remembered for his seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors and five seasons with the New Jersey Nets,” said Chiari of the Bleacher Report. “However, Carter won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in 1999 after he was selected fifth overall in the 1998 NBA draft out of North Carolina.”

Chiari said Carter was named an All-Star in six of his seven seasons in Toronto and averaged 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Carter ranks third on the NBA’s all-time list with 1,541 regular-season games played, and he is 19th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 25,728 points, making him a strong Hall of Fame candidate.

Carter was also known for winning the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, known as one of the greatest dunk contests in history.