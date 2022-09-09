Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
NNPA Strive Ad 728x90 1
CRUSADER WEBSITE PHOTO 1200X630 2022 08 25T052511.248 1024x538 1

Sky eliminated from playoffs following a 72-63 loss to the Connecticut Sun

Basketball, Sports / By

To close out their 2022 WNBA season, the Chicago Sky lost Game 5 to the Connecticut Sun 72-63, on Thursday, September 8, at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky fell short of their repeat after blowing a huge fourth quarter lead. They were outscored 24-18 in the first quarter and 24-5 in the fourth quarter in their final game of the series.

With the loss, the Sky are now 9-8 in playoff elimination games. They had won its last four elimination games versus the Dallas Wings (2021), Minnesota Lynx (2021), and the New York Liberty (2022).

Final Score: Sun 72, Sky 63.

NEXT UP: The Sky finished 6-3 against the Sun this season. With the loss, the Sun advance to the 2022 WNBA Finals to take on the Las Vegas Aces, while the Sky’s 2022 season has come to an end. Game 1 will be at Las Vegas on Sunday September 11 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

 

profile image of joseph phillips
Joseph Phillips
Sports Editor at Chicago Crusader Newspaper | + posts

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

Click here
© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top