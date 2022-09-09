Sky eliminated from playoffs following a 72-63 loss to the Connecticut Sun

To close out their 2022 WNBA season, the Chicago Sky lost Game 5 to the Connecticut Sun 72-63, on Thursday, September 8, at Wintrust Arena.
The Sky fell short of their repeat after blowing a huge fourth quarter lead. They were outscored 24-18 in the first quarter and 24-5 in the fourth quarter in their final game of the series.
With the loss, the Sky are now 9-8 in playoff elimination games. They had won its last four elimination games versus the Dallas Wings (2021), Minnesota Lynx (2021), and the New York Liberty (2022).
Final Score: Sun 72, Sky 63.
NEXT UP: The Sky finished 6-3 against the Sun this season. With the loss, the Sun advance to the 2022 WNBA Finals to take on the Las Vegas Aces, while the Sky’s 2022 season has come to an end. Game 1 will be at Las Vegas on Sunday September 11 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET
Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago.