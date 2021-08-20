Rookie QB Justin Fields leads Bears to preseason win over Dolphins

The Chicago Bears improved to 1-0 in the preseason with a 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 14, at Soldier Field.

The Bears were led by the superb play of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who threw for 142 passing yards, one TD (including one rushing), on 14-of-20 passing attempts. Fields used both the end of the second quarter and the second half to show Bears fans why he was taken with the 11th pick.

“Yeah, Coach Nagy before that possession, he told me that he was going to try to get us another possession,” said Fields about closing out the first half. “I think [it] was very important just to get points up on the board and kind of just get some momentum going our way because we knew we were going to get the ball coming out of the second half. It was definitely a big part of the game.”