Romey Bracey leads Kenwood to school’s first baseball city championship

Photo caption: Kenwood Academy Varsity Baseball Team

The Kenwood Academy Broncos hired coach Romey Bracey as their head baseball coach during the 2019-2020 season and three years later, Bracey and the Broncos were crowned the 2023 City Champions.

Bracey and the Broncos were crowned city champions after earning a 2-0 victory over Payton College Prep, one of the best offensive teams in the Chicago Public League.

In a past story by the Crusader in 2019, Bracey said his formula for success was to establish his own style of play for the program and bring his knowledge as a baseball historian, which he learned under the men who groomed him.

“I [would] like to think that I have my own style,” said Bracey, about bringing his own style and philosophy of coaching to the Kenwood Academy baseball program. “I’m (more of) a baseball historian, based on the guys I came underneath.”

Bracey, a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School and Southern University was hired in the Fall of 2019 by Kenwood, and took over the coaching position left vacant by former Broncos baseball coach Christopher Green.

Green was the father of former Kenwood graduate and star baseball player Brandon Green, who led the Jackie Robinson West baseball team to the 2014 Little League World Series.

With the City Championship victory, Bracey will go down in Broncos history as one of the greatest coaches of all time.