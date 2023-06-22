 NFL to host annual Ozzie Newsome Summit in June

Photo caption: NFL logo (credit: PNG Wing)

Summit features General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching

​In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football League (NFL) announced the third annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and the sixth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit.

From June 21-23, front office personnel and coaches from colleges and the NFL will take part in symposiums at the NFL Los Angeles office to experience peer-to-peer professional development and networking opportunities, along with interactions with select NFL club executives.

“The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to cultivate an inclusive workforce throughout every aspect of the League,” said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent SR. “We look forward to continuing to offer participants an opportunity to engage with and learn from seasoned coaches and football personnel within the NFL community.”

Participants will gain insights and knowledge directly from quarterback coaches, offensive coordinators, head coaches and club presidents.

Both the Forum and the Summit will feature a variety of sessions, including how to build a staff, insight into position coach roles, and the use of analytics in coaching and personnel.

There will also be sessions conducted by member club presidents, including priorities and the process of selecting a general manager, head coach, and coordinators.