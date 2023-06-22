Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group

 NFL to host annual Ozzie Newsome Summit in June

Photo caption: NFL logo (credit: PNG Wing)

Summit features General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching

​In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football League (NFL) announced the third annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and the sixth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit.

From June 21-23, front office personnel and coaches from colleges and the NFL will take part in symposiums at the NFL Los Angeles office to experience peer-to-peer professional development and networking opportunities, along with interactions with select NFL club executives.

“The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to cultivate an inclusive workforce throughout every aspect of the League,” said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent SR. “We look forward to continuing to offer participants an opportunity to engage with and learn from seasoned coaches and football personnel within the NFL community.”

Participants will gain insights and knowledge directly from quarterback coaches, offensive coordinators, head coaches and club presidents.

Both the Forum and the Summit will feature a variety of sessions, including how to build a staff, insight into position coach roles, and the use of analytics in coaching and personnel.

There will also be sessions conducted by member club presidents, including priorities and the process of selecting a general manager, head coach, and coordinators.

 

profile image of joseph phillips
Joseph Phillips
Sports Editor at Chicago Crusader Newspaper | + posts

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top