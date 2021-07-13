National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum reveals Harlem Globetrotters Bobblehead Series

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

In a recent announcement, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled six officially licensed, limited-edition Harlem Globetrotters bobbleheads on Tuesday, June 29.

The bobbleheads featured current Globetrotter players Hi-Lite Bruton, Torch George, Hammer Harrison, Big Easy Lofton (about whom the Crusader wrote a story in 2020), Moose Weekes, and mascot “Globie.”

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters to release the first Globetrotters bobbleheads in nearly 20 years,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar. “For over 90 years, the Globetrotters have brought smiles to the faces of young and old around the world with their basketball wizardry and showmanship. These are the first bobbleheads to truly capture that.”

Founded by Abe Saperstein in 1926, the Globetrotters played their first road game in 1927 and have entertained more than 148 million fans worldwide ever since.

In 2002 the Globetrotters were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for their acts of goodwill, commitment to fans, and nearly 95 years of innovation on and off the court.

Putting on more than 400 live events each year, the Globetrotters are pioneers in popularizing the slam dunk, the fast break, the forward and point guard positions, and the figure-eight weave.

Each bobblehead uniquely captures the popular basketball team’s athleticism, theater, and comedy, from their iconic uniforms to their dynamic action poses.

These exclusive items feature the Globetrotters performing their classic moves like soaring through the air to dunk and balancing two basketballs on top of the other.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum produced these collector items in collaboration with the Harlem Globetrotters.

“Spreading joy on and off the court to families is what the Harlem Globetrotters do best, and this is a great way to celebrate that,” said Sunni Hickman, vice president of Sales and Marketing at the Harlem Globetrotters. “Thank you, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum; it’s truly an honor!”

As a limited-edition special, only 2,020 of each bobblehead will be available for purchase through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

The bobbleheads cost $25 individually or $150 as a set plus shipping.

To view or purchase the Harlem Globetrotters official bobbleheads, visit https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/harlemglobetrotters. The bobbleheads are expected to ship in August.