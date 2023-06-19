NASCAR partners with Chicago Boat Tours and Cruises company for Chicago Street Race

Photo caption: NASCAR Chicago Street Race

In recent news, NASCAR announced a new partnership with Chicago-based Wendella Tours & Cruises, naming the Chicago institution the Official Boat Tour of the Chicago Street Race Weekend.

According to NASCAR Chicago, the family owned and operated business since 1935, will offer discounted tours to visitors and locals alike who are participating in the Chicago Street Race Weekend festivities during the Fourth of July weekend.

“When you think of Chicago summers, you think of boat tours – and when you think of boat tours, you think of Wendella,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “As NASCAR looks to support local small businesses throughout the race weekend and beyond, we are thrilled to partner with a fourth-generation, family-owned organization like Wendella, who are such a quintessential part of the Chicago community.”

As a part of the partnership, Wendella will receive marketing and promotional rights throughout the Chicago Street Race Weekend. The multi-year partnership will offer race-goers an opportunity to tour the city’s architectural landmarks during their extended stays in Chicago.

“From our beautiful river to our incredible architecture, Wendella has been proud to showcase the best of what Chicago has to offer for more than 88 years,” said Andrew Sargis, Director of Sales and Chief of Operations at Chicago Water Taxi and Wendella Tours & Cruises. “As thousands of NASCAR fans come to our city for the first-ever Chicago Street Race, we’re looking forward to showing both visitors and locals alike a unique vantage point of Chicago by the water.”

To learn more about Wendella Tours & Cruises, visit www.wendellaboats.com.