NASCAR named McDonald’s first founding partner of Cup Series in Chicago

Photo caption: McDonald’s partnering with NASCAR’s weekend street race in Chicago

In March, NASCAR introduced McDonald’s as its first founding partner of the first-ever Chicago Street Race Weekend.

McDonald’s will have official presenting, marketing and promotional rights for the Chicago Street Race Weekend including the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series and The Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in downtown Chicago over the Fourth of July Weekend, July 1-2.

McDonald’s will have a visible presence throughout the Chicago Street Race Weekend including on-course branding in a dedicated founding partner section, as well as the historic start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain. The McDonald’s brand will also be featured at fan entrances, concert stages, wayfinding, and additional locations throughout the event’s footprint.

“McDonald’s is an iconic global brand with roots in Chicago, so it is the perfect founding partner for one of the most anticipated sporting events in NASCAR’s 75-year history, the Chicago Street Race,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President.

“We are grateful to our partners at McDonald’s for embracing this historic event as we reimagine a two-day sports and entertainment weekend experience in the heart of downtown Chicago.”

Partner 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan and Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, is now in its third season.

McDonald’s will be featured prominently on the NBC broadcasts of the Chicago Street Race Weekend, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM Radio national radio broadcasts, and have an expansive presence on NASCAR’s digital platforms.

“We are proud to expand the partnership of one of the most recognizable and global brands within NASCAR as part of the Chicago Street Race Weekend,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, SVP, Chief Sales Officer, NASCAR.

“McDonald’s brand strength is unrivaled, and we are proud they are supporting NASCAR’s first-ever Cup Series street race in their hometown of Chicago.”