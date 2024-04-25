NASCAR Hall of Fame and NASCAR unveil new exhibit 

Honors first-ever Chicago NASCAR Street Race Series

The NASCAR Hall of Fame, in collaboration with NASCAR, unveiled a new exhibit recognizing the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series Street Race as part of the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend in 2023.

Driver Shane van Gisbergen, 2023 Grant Park 220 champion, Giese, Chicago Street Race President, and Winston Kelley, NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director, cut the ribbon to officially open the exhibit to the public.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the NASCAR Hall of Fame to recognize the inaugural Chicago Street Race, as we get set to welcome back fans to make history once again in 2024,” said Giese, Chicago Street Race President.

“The Chicago Street Race was designed to be a first-of-its-kind event that would not only bring NASCAR to a new city in a way that had never been done before, but to do so in a way that would have an enduring positive impact on the greater Chicago community.”

The NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Chicago Street Race exhibit showcases many artifacts from the inaugural event, including van Gisbergen’s fire suit and shoes from the Grant Park 220, a signed replica helmet, Chicago Cubs NASCAR Night game baseball and bobblehead, and more.

“The weekend we had in Chicago last year was a special moment that I will never forget,” said van Gisbergen. “I’m grateful to the NASCAR Hall of Fame for preserving the artifacts from that day that really kicked off my NASCAR career. It was cool to relive the day with everyone at the NASCAR Hall of Fame today, and I’m looking forward to returning to Chicago and the Street Race Weekend in July.”

The Chicago Street Race is one of the boldest additions to the NASCAR schedule in the sport’s 76-year history.

The entertainment-filled, two-day racing and music festival in downtown Chicago was one of the most memorable events in the country last year. The Chicago Street Race brought together the Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, competing on a 12-turn, 2.2-mile course through many of the city’s most renowned and highly recognizable landmarks.