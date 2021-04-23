IHSA announces new mask mandate for low-risk outdoor sports

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

In a recent board meeting on Monday, April 12, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met for a regularly scheduled meeting, which included both virtual and in-person attendance.

During the meeting, the Board took action on several items, including a reduction in contact days this summer, a three-year membership assessment plan to aid in the IHSA’s economic recovery, and set several spring State Final dates.

In addition, the Board announced updates from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) regarding the wearing of masks for students competing in low-risk outdoor sports and activities.

“Students competing in low-risk outdoor sports and activities are no longer required to wear masks while competing,” said the IHSA in its press release.

“In-season IHSA sports and activities impacted by this update include bass fishing, baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field. Students must continue to wear masks in these sports and activities when they are not actively competing (i.e. athletes on the bench).”

The group said officials in these sports and activities must continue to wear masks unless they are socially distanced. More guidance will be provided to the coaches and officials in these respective sports from the IHSA in the coming days.

The IDPH also recommends COVID-19 testing for student-athletes in high-risk sports.

IDPH announced that the state of Illinois will fund optional testing for any school teams that wish to test their high-risk sports teams. Current high-risk IHSA sports include football, boys’ lacrosse, and wrestling. The IHSA will provide member schools with state testing contacts when that information is available from IDPH.

An updated version of the IDPH All-Sports Policy reflecting the changes can be found at ihsa.org. In addition to the IDPH All-Sports Policy, following is the announcement for several upcoming games and dates.

Baseball State Finals

June 17: Class 1A at Illinois State University

June 17: Class 3A at Schaumburg Boomers

June 18: Class 2A at Illinois State University

June 19: Class 4A at Joliet Slammers

Girls Lacrosse State Finals

June 17: Semifinals at Glenbrook South High School

June 18: 3rd Place/State Championship at Glenbrook North High School

Softball State Finals

June 16: Class 1A & 2A State Finals at Louisville Slugger in Peoria

June 17: Class 3A & 4A State Finals at Louisville Slugger in Peoria

Track & Field State Finals

June 10: Class 1A Girls – TBA

June 11: Class 2A Girls – TBA

June 12: Class 3A Girls – TBA

June 17: Class 1A Boys – TBA

June 18: Class 2A Boys – TBA

June 19: Class 3A Boys – TBA