Cubs Matt Mervis joins big league team

In a recent announcement, the Chicago Cubs called up first baseman Matt Mervis to the Major League Baseball club from the minors.

Mervis, whose nickname is Mash, played college baseball at Duke University and signed with the Cubs as an undrafted free agent in 2020, according to his bio.

In 2022, his bio states he led Minor League Baseball in RBIs, and was third with 36 home runs. He also played for Team Israel in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

He opened the 2022 season with the South Bend Cubs of the High-A Midwest League, for whom he slashed .350/.389/.650 in 100 at bats with 35 runs, seven home runs, and 29 RBIs over 27 games.

Mervis was promoted to the Tennessee Smokies of the Double-A Southern League in mid-May, for whom he batted .300/.370/.596 (third in the league)—in 203 at bats over 53 games he had 16 doubles, 14 home runs, and 51 RBIs. In mid-July, he was promoted to Iowa, now a member of the Triple-A International League.

The Cubs named him their Minor League Player of the Month for August 2022, during which he batted .305 with a .390 OBP and a .926 OPS for Iowa. Over 57 games with Iowa to end the season, he led the International League with a .983 OPS and slashed .297/.383/.593 (leading the league) in 209 at bats with 41 runs, 15 home runs, and 39 RBIs, with a 10 percent walk rate and a 15 percent strikeout rate. His bio states that with each promotion, Mervis lowered his strikeout rate.

His combined 2022 season totals between South Bend, Tennessee, and Iowa included a .309/.379/.605 slash line with 92 runs, 40 doubles, 36 home runs, and 119 RBIs in 510 at bats.

Mervis was promoted to the major leagues for the first time on May 5, 2023, and made his MLB debut that day, batting 7th and playing first base against the Miami Marlins, where he earned his first hit with an RBI single. The Cubs earned a 2-1 series win over the Marlins. Mervis finished the series versus the Marlins with four hits.