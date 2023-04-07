Cubs lose to Milwaukee Brewers, White Sox defeat Houston Astros

Photo caption: Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox logos (credit: MLB.com)

The Chicago Cubs are now 1-2 on the season after losing 9-5 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, April 2, at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers spoiled the Cubs first home series of the year, out-scoring Chicago 12 runs to 10 in three games. The lone bright spot for the Cubs was two home runs hit by third baseman Patrick Wisdom. The home runs by Wisdom were his first two of the season.

Sunday was also the debut of Cubs’ new pitcher Jameson Taillon. Taillon gave up three runs and seven hits in his debut. He also struck out two Brewers batters.

“There’s definitely some extra adrenaline but at (this) stage of my career, I guess I would have hoped that I’ve learned how to deal with that and make the adjustments on the fly and find a way to go six or seven,” Taillon said via the Associated Press.

Taillon left the game after pitching four innings. The Cubs bullpen surrendered six additional runs to close out the game.

Final Score: Cubs 5, Brewers 9

With the loss, the Cubs are now 1-2 on the season and will play the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, April 3, on the road. Game time, 5:40 p.m.

White Sox defeat Houston Astros 6-3 on the road:

The Chicago White Sox earned a 6-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday, April 2, on the road.

The White Sox offense scored one run in the top of the 5th inning, two runs in the top of the sixth inning, one run in the top of the eighth inning and two runs in the 9th inning for a 6-3 victory over the Astros.

“The White Sox are a good team,” said center fielder Chas McCormick via MLB.com. “They have some good pitching, and I thought their pitchers threw well today. As a group, we hit OK. Earlier in the series, we had a couple of big two-out hits and we needed a couple more of them today. We didn’t come through at the time, but I thought we played all right. It’s early in the season. We’ll be all right.”

Final Score: Sox 6, Astros 3

With the win, the White Sox are now 2-2 on the season. Up next, the White Sox played the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.