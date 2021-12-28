High School Recap: Phillips Wildcats now 3-4 on the season

The Phillips Wildcats finished with a 1-3 record in December after earning a win over Harlan High School, followed by three straight losses to Simeon, Curie and Kenwood.

On Thursday, December 2, the Wildcats won their third game of the season with a 57-22 blowout victory over the Harlan Falcons. The Wildcats’ 35-point victory over the Falcons was a non-conference game on the road.

After defeating the Falcons on the road, the Wildcats fell to the Simeon Wolverines 62-55 in a conference game.

The team dropped their second game of the season on Thursday, December 9.

Following a tough loss to the Simeon Wolverines, the Wildcats were looking to bounce back against Curie but were dominated 67-41 on their home floor.

The group fell to 3-3 on the season on Tuesday, December 14.

To close out December, the Wildcats had no answer for the Kenwood Broncos’ potent offense and would lose 97-58 on the road.

The loss by the Wildcats would be their fourth of the season, and they will look to improving their record to 4-4 in January.

The Wildcats played Perspectives Leadership/Technology on December 27 in the Big Dipper Tournament.

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected].