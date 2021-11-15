Bulls prevail over Los Angeles Clippers 100-90 on the road

The Chicago Bulls improved to 9-4 on the season with a 100-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, November 14, on the road.

The Bulls needed 35 points from forward DeMar DeRozan to help close out the win against the Clippers. DeRozan went 12 of 16 from the field.

“I couldn’t be more happier being here in Chicago, honestly,” DeMar DeRozan said, via Chicago Bulls Twitter.

The Bulls snapped the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak on Sunday night after both DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 64 points. The team used pressure defense in transition to help force the Clippers into 20 turnovers.

The Clippers had no answer for the 1-2 punch of LaVine and DeRozan who helped the Bulls generate a nine-point lead in the first half. The team led 54-45 at halftime and made six three-pointers.

In the second half, the Bulls offense continued to make strides on the floor thanks to LaVine and DeRozan’s offensive impact down the stretch.

DeRozan added to the Bulls lead late in the fourth quarter after making four clutch shots down the stretch. One of his big plays included an “And 1” (a jump shot and a free throw) over the extended hand of Clippers defender Nicolas Batum.

DeRozan’s teammate LaVine followed his big play with a huge jump shot out of the corner. The shot by LaVine closed out the game for good.

LaVine finished second in team scoring with 29 points.

Final Score: Bulls 100, Clippers 90

With the win, the Bulls improved to 9-4 on the season.