Bears offensive lineman Jason Peters named week 2 “NFL Way To Play” recipient

In a recent announcement made on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Show, Chicago Bears offensive lineman Jason Peters was named the Week 2 recipient of the 2021 NFL Way to Play Award. With 12:13 remaining in the first quarter, Peters demonstrated the proper pass-blocking technique by keeping his head up and out while leading with his right shoulder and using his arms to assist his teammate in blocking

his opponent. His block cleared the way for quarterback Andy Dalton to complete a pass to running back Damien Williams. “Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football operations. Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player’s choice.