Bears edge Seattle Seahawks 25-24 on the road

In spite of a huge snowstorm, the Chicago Bears snapped their three-game losing streak with a 25-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 26, on the road.

The Bears were led by quarterback Nick Foles, who had started his first game at quarterback for the Bears since November 11, 2020, of last season. Foles finished the game 24 of 35 for 250 yards with one touchdown and a 98.5 passing rating.

In the fourth quarter, Foles led a six-play, 80-yard drive over 1:55, then threw the game-winning 2-point conversion to Damiere Byrd for the 25-24 win.

Final Score: Bears 25, Seahawks 24.

According to the Chicago Bears, Foles now has 13 game-winning drives, including three with the Bears. The other two were last season in Week 3 at Atlanta and in Week 5 vs. Tampa Bay.

Foles hit nine different receivers in Sunday’s win versus the Seahawks.

BEARS FACTS:

In Sunday’s game, Foles hit nine different receivers on the day, and running back David Montgomery found the end zone scoring from one yard out at the start of the second quarter (10:17), marking his fifth rushing touchdown of the season and the 19th of his career.

Montgomery topped 100 scrimmage yards for the 14th time in his career with 45 rushing yards and 61 receiving on a game-high seven catches.

In addition to Foles’ and Montgomery’s success on the field, tight end Jimmy Graham made two catches for 30 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass from Foles.

Graham now owns 85 career touchdowns since joining the Bears in 2020. His 85 touchdowns are second most among active tight ends (Rob Gron- kowski, 92).

Running back Khalil Herbert scor- ed two touchdowns on the day, including a 20-yard TD carry with 7:13 to go in the third quarter.

The run by Herbert marked the Bears’ longest rushing touchdown by a running back and the second-longest rushing touchdown by any Bears player in 2021.

The second longest run by the team was a 22-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Justin Fields on October 31, versus the San Francisco 49ers.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bears).

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected].