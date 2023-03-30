Chicago Bulls finished 1-2 versus Los Angeles this week

Photo caption: Chicago Bulls logo (credit: NBA.com)

After winning in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 26, versus the Lakers, the Chicago Bulls would go on to lose back to back games against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Lakers in the same week.

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic finished with a team high 29 points and added 12 rebounds in their 121-110, Lakers loss on Wednesday, March 29, at the United Center.

According to the Chicago Bulls, Vucevic has reached minimums of 25 pts, 10 rebounds and 5 assist for the 3rd game in 2022-23 and 7th game overall while with Chicago. Vucevic (7) ranks 4th all-time in Bulls history for gms with at least 25/10/5 (M. Jordan-81, S. Pippen-35. A. Gilmore-27).

Bulls PR stated Vucevic had 15 points and 5 rebs in the 1st qtr versus the Lakers, becoming the 1st Bulls player since 2014-15 and 5th since 1996-97 (when play-by-play data was first tracked) with at least 15/5 in the opening frame of a game (P. Gasol, C. Boozer, D. Gooden, S. Pippen).

Final Score: Bulls 110, Lakers 121

TIP-INS Courtesy of the Associated Press:

According to the Associated Press, Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (right hip soreness) started after he was sidelined for the previous two games. He went 7 for 12 from the field.

Bulls: C Andre Drummond missed the game because of personal reasons.

Up next, the Bulls will play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, March 31, on the road. Game time 6 p.m.