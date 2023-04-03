Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
Chicago Bulls earn a 23-point comeback victory versus the Grizzlies

Chicago Bulls logo

Photo caption: Chicago Bulls logo (credit: NBA.com)

In one of their biggest wins of the season, the Chicago Bulls would come back from 23 points down to earn a 128-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, April 2, at the United Center.

The Bulls were led by the superb play of Zach LaVine, who scored a game high 36 points in the win on Sunday.

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan also added 31 points in the win; both he and LaVine recorded their 20th game this season with 30 plus points. The two became the first Bulls duo to ever both tally 20 such games in a single season.

Chicago’s 23-point comeback win on Sunday versus Memphis, marked the team’s largest comeback victory this season and the 10th time the Bulls have overcome a double-digit deficit in 2022-23.

Today marked the largest Bulls comeback win since February 17, 2021 versus the Detroit Pistons (25 pts).

Chicago finished with 3 turnovers versus the Grizzlies, tying the fewest turnovers by a Bulls team in any game in franchise history.

The Bulls had three previous games with 3 turnovers, most recently on March 2, 2014 versus the New York Knicks ([email protected]_ref)

Final Score: Bulls 128, Grizzlies 107

With the win, the Bulls improved to 38-40 on the season. Up next, the Bulls will play the Atlanta Hawks, on Tuesday, April 4, at home. Game time 7 p.m.

profile image of joseph phillips
Joseph Phillips
Sports Editor at Chicago Crusader Newspaper | + posts

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
