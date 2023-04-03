Chicago Bulls earn a 23-point comeback victory versus the Grizzlies

Photo caption: Chicago Bulls logo (credit: NBA.com)

In one of their biggest wins of the season, the Chicago Bulls would come back from 23 points down to earn a 128-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, April 2, at the United Center.

The Bulls were led by the superb play of Zach LaVine, who scored a game high 36 points in the win on Sunday.

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan also added 31 points in the win; both he and LaVine recorded their 20th game this season with 30 plus points. The two became the first Bulls duo to ever both tally 20 such games in a single season.

Chicago’s 23-point comeback win on Sunday versus Memphis, marked the team’s largest comeback victory this season and the 10th time the Bulls have overcome a double-digit deficit in 2022-23.

Today marked the largest Bulls comeback win since February 17, 2021 versus the Detroit Pistons (25 pts).

Chicago finished with 3 turnovers versus the Grizzlies, tying the fewest turnovers by a Bulls team in any game in franchise history.

The Bulls had three previous games with 3 turnovers, most recently on March 2, 2014 versus the New York Knicks ([email protected]_ref)

Final Score: Bulls 128, Grizzlies 107

With the win, the Bulls improved to 38-40 on the season. Up next, the Bulls will play the Atlanta Hawks, on Tuesday, April 4, at home. Game time 7 p.m.