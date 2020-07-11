Chicago Bulls and BMO Harris Bank team up to donate 10,000 face coverings

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

The Chicago Bulls, in collaboration with BMO Harris Bank, donated 10,000 face coverings to several community partners during the month of June.

According to nba.com, the face coverings, recommended by health professionals to help slow the spread of COVID-19, were donated to five local nonprofits to distribute to their staff and Chicagoland families in need, including My Block My Hood My City, Breakthrough Family Urban Ministries, Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago, After School Matters and Healthy Hood Chicago.

“Over the course of our longstanding partnership, the Bulls and BMO have worked together to find creative and meaningful ways to support the Chicagoland community,” said Adrienne Scherenzel-Curry, Chicago Bulls Senior Director, Community Relations. “We appreciate their support in helping to turn surplus Bulls gear into something that can help our community partners, their staff and families in need across the city.”

“The work nonprofits are doing in our community is always critical but especially so during the pandemic,” said Leslie J. Anderson, BMO Harris Bank’s senior vice president and global head of enterprise technology and employee experience and After School Matters board member. “We are proud to partner with the Bulls to equip the community with important health protection and live our purpose to Boldly Grow the Good.”

In addition to face coverings, BMO will also donate 10,000 limited-edition hats designed by Sentrock, a local artist the team partnered with as part of the BMO Harris Bank Chicago Artist Hat Series, a signature initiative in its third year.

With BMO donating hats, the Bulls also teamed up with Refried Apparel, a company known for upcycling unsold or unused clothing into new products, to turn surplus Bulls t-shirts into face coverings. This initiative is part of the Bulls COVID-19 relief efforts.

For more about the Bulls COVID-19 relief efforts, visit nba.com.