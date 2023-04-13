Chicago Bulls advance to the next round of AT&T Play-in Tournament with a 109-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors

Photo caption: Chicago Bulls logo (credit: NBA.com)

The Chicago Bulls became the first team in NBA history to win a play-in game as a 10th seed, with a 109-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on the road.

The Bulls were down by as many as 19 points during the game but guard Zach LaVine delivered an excellent performance scoring 30 of his 39 points in the second half.

After scoring 39 points tonight at Toronto, LaVine tied Golden State’s Stephen Curry for the second-highest single game scoring total in the history of the NBA Play-In tournament (high – Jason Tatum, Boston, 50, versus. Washington, 5/18/21). (via EliasSports).



In addition to LaVine’s huge game versus the Raptors, forward DeMar DeRozan added 23 points in the win. DeRozan also had some added help from his oldest daughter Diar DeRozan. DeRozan’s daughter’s timely screams forced the Raptors into a tough night from the free throw line.

The Raptors made only 18 of their 36 free throws from the line on Wednesday night in their loss to the Bulls.



Final score: Bulls 109, Raptors 105



According to NBA.com, the teams with the seventh-highest and eighth-highest winning percentages in each conference will each have two opportunities to win one game to earn a playoff spot. The teams with the ninth-highest and 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference will each have to win two consecutive games to earn a playoff spot.



Currently, the Bulls are 1-0 in the Playoff Tournament and need one win to advance to the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Up next, the Bulls will play the Miami Heat on Friday, April 14, on the road. Game time 6 p.m.