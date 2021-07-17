Chicago Bears launch Small Business All-Pros Gameday Eats Edition

In an announcement on Friday, July 9, the Chicago Bears launched their Small Business All-Pros Gameday Eats edition, which will provide four restaurants or food service businesses with four weeks each of a Bears marketing partnership.

Restaurants or food service businesses located within the Chicago area will be eligible. Bears marketing partnership assets include placement on the team’s official social media channels, ChicagoBears.com and within email newsletters, along with in-stadium promotions.

According to ChicagoBears.com, applications will be open through Monday, July 19, online at ChicagoBears.com/SmallBusinessAllPros. Small Business All-Pros winners will be announced the week of September 7.

This marks the second year of the Bears Small Business All-Pros initiative. In 2020, 10 Small Business All-Pros winners brought to you by Proven IT were selected.

Principle Barbers received a marketing partnership throughout the 2020 season, as well as a technology assessment provided by Proven IT; nine additional Small Business All-Pros received digital and social marketing exposure through Bears assets during a week in the season, including 4P Industrial Cleaning Corporation, Barbee Tax Consulting, LLC, Bark Bark Club, Boco Services, Inc., Colfax Corporation, Jus Sandwiches, Lillstreet Art Center, Small World Bar & Grill and Thalia Hall.