Chicago Bears invite Offensive coach Xavi Gonzalo of Spain to Halas Hall

Photo caption: Chicago Bears logo (courtesy of the NFL)

The Chicago Bears, as part of the NFL Global Markets Program and their commitment to developing their brand in Spain and the United Kingdom, welcomed Offensive Coordinator Xavi Gonzalo from the Badalona of the Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano (LNFA) in Spain.

Gonzalo visited Halas Hall earlier this week, where he had the opportunity to observe organized team activities (OTAs), network with coaches, scouts, and support/personnel staff and engage in valuable learning experiences.

Gonzalo, renowned for his expertise in the sport in Spain, brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to Halas Hall during his visit. As the current Offensive Coordinator of the Badalona Dracs, one of the top teams in the LNFA, Gonzalo has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the game.

“I am genuinely impressed by the Chicago Bears’ level of preparation and the extensive resources they have in place to ensure their players are fully ready,” said Gonzalo. “The caliber of the game is on a different level, but I firmly believe that the global markets program is playing a pivotal role in bringing us closer to the game and enabling us to continuously improve. Our goal is to gradually bridge the gap and reach a level that is at least comparable to the Bears and the NFL.”

Throughout his visit, Gonzalo will attend OTA practices held in June.

“Having Xavi (pronounced CHA-vee) here really is good for both parties,” said Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, “Really for him to be able to learn from us all the details of how we go about our business; the operation and then the football side of it, the scheme side of it. [And for the Bears] it is always great to see how other people do things.”

The Chicago Bears extend their gratitude to Gonzalo for his visit and the valuable contributions he made during his time at Halas Hall. The organization remains dedicated to nurturing international collaborations and strengthening their brand presence in Spain and the United Kingdom as part of the NFL Global Markets Program (GMP).