Carlik Jones named 2022-23 NBA G League MVP

Photo caption: Carlik Jones (credit: NBA.com)

In April, the NBA G League named Windy City Bulls guard Carlik Jones their 2022-23 Most Valuable Player. Jones was signed by the Chicago Bulls in March after having a superb season in the NBA G League.

According to the Bulls, Jones, a 6-1 guard weighing 185 pounds, posted averages of 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.5 minutes through 35 games (34 starts) for the Bulls G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, in 2022-23.

He was selected to the NBA G League Next Up Game at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend and earned G League Player of the Month honors for February after leading Windy City to a 6-2 record with averages of 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.0 steals in eight games (all starts).

Jones has suited up for Chicago in two games (no starts) this season, tallying clips of 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10 plus minutes per game.

He made his Bulls debut earlier this season against the Detroit Pistons on January 19 and played an NBA career-high 22 minutes versus the Milwaukee Bucks on February 16. Jones was signed to a Two-Way contract by the Bulls on December 16, 2022.

Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Jones holds career NBA averages of 1.0 points and 1.0 assists in seven games (no starts) while with Chicago this season, as well as the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets in 2021-22. Jones was also named to the All-NBA G League Third Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team for the 2022 season as a member of the Mavericks G League affiliate, the Texas Legends.

During his lone year playing collegiately at Louisville in 2020-21, Jones earned All-ACC First Team honors after averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.5 minutes over 19 games (all starts).

Throughout his three years at Radford (2017-20), Jones was named Big South Player of the Year and garnered All-Big South First Team honors as a junior to go along with an All-Big South First Team selection as a sophomore and Big South Rookie of the Year laurels as a freshman.

The Bulls also stated that Jones finished his career at Radford with clips of 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.4 minutes across 99 games (87 starts).