Bulls sign White to multi-year deal

Photo caption: Chicago Bulls logo (courtesy of the NBA)

In July, the Chicago Bulls signed guard Coby White to a multi-year contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

According to the Bulls, White, standing 6-5, and weighing 206 pounds, averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 23.4 minutes across 74 games (two starts) for Chicago in 2022-23.

White was one of Chicago’s most consistent three-point shooters last season at a .372 clip from distance, notching 40 games with at least two three-pointers made, which ranked second on the team in such games (Zach LaVine – 54).

The Wilson, North Carolina, native ranks fifth on the Bulls all-time, three-point list with 560 three-point makes in a Chicago uniform and passed Michael Jordan for sole possession of fifth last season. He became the fastest player in Bulls history to reach 500 career three-point makes (237 games).

The four-year veteran scored in double figures in 36 games in 2022-23, including three occasions of 20-plus points. White led Chicago in assists in eight games a season ago – highlighted by a season-high 11 assists, alongside 24 points and seven rebounds at the Dallas Mavericks on April 7, 2023.

Between March 15 and the end of the NBA regular season, White increased his averages – logging 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 27.6 minutes in the last 15 games (one start) of the 2022-23 campaign. White averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 28 minutes across two NBA Play-In Tournament games, leading Chicago in assists (five) at Toronto on April 12, 2023.

White was selected seventh overall by the Bulls in the 2019 NBA Draft. He earned Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors in February of 2020 and was later selected to the 2020 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

White has spent his entire four-year career with Chicago, posting career averages of 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26.9 minutes through 269 games (74 starts).