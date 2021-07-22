Bulls legend Scottie Pippen to open his home via Airbnb during the 2020-21 Tokyo Olympics

Former Olympian, basketball Hall of Famer and six-time Chicago Bulls NBA champion Scottie Pippen will host fans at his Chicago-area home located in Highland Park to watch the 2020-21 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Pippen will offer fans a chance to experience the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in style like never before, with an overnight stay and the opportunity to watch the Olympic Games on NBCUniversal’s broadcast networks and streaming services at his home.

“Being able to represent the United States as an Olympian twice was an incredible honor as an athlete,” said Pippen via press release. “Playing alongside the best of the best with Team USA will always be a career highlight for me, and I’m excited to host basketball fans at my home to witness the next generation of athletes performing at the top of their sport.”

According to Pippen, he will host three one-night stays for up to four people at his Chicago home via Airbnb occurring on August 2, August 4 and August 6 for only $92 a night, in honor of the year he and his teammates became gold medalists in Barcelona, Spain, for the 1992 Dream Team.

In addition to the three one-night stays and $92 a night, fans will revel in sport history while also celebrating the athletes competing at Tokyo 2020, with experiences including:

A virtual greeting upon check-in from Pippen himself.

Access to the home’s indoor basketball court, where fans and fellow guests can enjoy a friendly game of one-on-one or a round of HORSE.

The opportunity to lounge in Pippen’s personal movie theater and watch the Olympic Games during the days of the stays, including men’s and women’s basketball. Plus, guests can watch footage of the team’s historic 1992 run in Barcelona.

A chance to relax outdoors by the pool, complete with an outdoor television so guests don’t miss a moment of the Olympic Games – even while swimming. It’s one of Pippen’s favorite things to do, other than playing hoops.

Hold a mini competition in the arcade room, or take a breather after hitting the court, in the indoor sauna.

And last, guests will fuel up with some of Pippen’s preferred pre-game foods, including fresh fruits and veggies, or his usual dinner before a big game – steak, a baked potato and asparagus.

Fans can also relive Pippen’s historic win at the Olympic Games Barcelona 1992 with access to Olympic Games archival footage before they head to the indoor basketball court.

Pippen and former 1992 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team members Larry Bird and Patrick Ewing are also lacing up to host Online Experiences, which will include intimate discussions about how becoming a gold medalist Olympian was a career highlight—to honor the Olympic and Paralympic Games. There will also be an additional 200-plus Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences that guests can book throughout Tokyo 2020 on Airbnb.

Interested guests should note that the stay’s rules are in strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines. Those who request to book must currently live in the United States to minimize risk.

Guests can rest easy knowing that onsite staff will follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and abiding by the five-step enhanced cleaning process. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago

Aspiring Olympians, Paralympians and fans can request to book this stay beginning Thursday, July 22, at 1 p.m. EDT at [airbnb.com/scottiepippen].

For those basketball superfans unable to book a stay, Pippen will host an Online Experience on August 5 that will give guests a glimpse behind the scenes at Tokyo, through the lens of his own Olympic experience.

To explore even more experiences hosted by a variety of competing and non-competing Olympians and Paralympians, visit [airbnb.com/Olympics] starting on July 15.