Bulls finish season with 103-81 victory over Detroit Pistons

Photo caption: Chicago Bulls logo (credit: NBA.com)

In conclusion of the 2022-23 NBA regular season the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 103-81 on Sunday, April 9, at the United Center.

Bulls starters played limited minutes versus the Pistons on Sunday afternoon, as guard Zach LaVine scored a team high 17 points in the victory.

Up next, the Bulls will play the Toronto Raptors in the 2023 NBA Play-in game on Wednesday, April 12, on the road. Game time 6 p.m.

“You gotta be composed,” said DeMar DeRozan via the Associated Press, who has experience with a play-in tournament game.

“The time on the clock is really your season. You just have to focus on the moment and understand you have to get past that test first.”

The Bulls outscored the Pistons 26-25 in the first quarter, 23-21 in the second quarter and 36-17 in the fourth quarter. With the victory, the Bulls finished the season with a 40-42 record.

Tip-Ins Courtesy of The Associated Press:

According to the Associated Press, the 65 losses by Detroit are the most since the 1979-80 season, when coach Dick Vitale was fired a dozen games in and the team finished a franchise-worst 16-66.

The AP also stated Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan played his first nine seasons in Toronto before being traded. He said he’s looking forward to seeing his original employer in the playoffs. “I’m pretty sure (coach) Nick (Nurse) and those guys are going to do everything in their power to make sure I don’t beat them,” he said.