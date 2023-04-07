Blackhawks lose to New Jersey 6-3 at home

Photo caption: Photo by Marcus Robinson

The Chicago Blackhawks lost their 46th game of the season falling 6-3 to New Jersey on Saturday, April 1, at the United Center.

Prior to the game, the Hawks activated Jonathan Toews from the injured list. According to the Blackhawks, Toews, 34, has recorded 28 points (14G, 14A) in 46 games during the 2022-23 campaign and leads the Blackhawks with eight power-play goals.

“Definitely finding my way a little bit,” said Toews via NHL.com.

“I think the first period was rough. That’s a fast team, fast game. No matter what, when you miss some time, there’s going to be some catching up. But I think [in the] second, third period I started to feel a little bit more comfortable.”

Toews continued via NHL.com: “Sometimes when your timing gets better, then you’re not overexerting yourself, as well. So yeah, I think overall, I definitely feel like I’m in a good place, progressing, since the time off. It’s just working, trying to get better every game for the rest of the year here.”

In spite of Toews’ return, the Hawks fell behind early in the contest. The team surrendered three- 2nd period goals to New Jersey and was down 3-2 heading into intermission.

New Jersey scored their first goal of the game with 13:41 remaining in the second period. The goal was scored by Dougie Hamilton, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

Later in the period, Hawks player Tyler Johnson scored a goal at the 7:45 mark. The Hawks tied the game 1-1 in the second period. Following Johnson’s goal at the 7:45 mark, the Hawks scored again in the second period on a goal by No. 27 Lukas Reichel, making the score 2-1 Hawks.

Jersey later tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period and outscored the Hawks 4-1 to close out the game.

Final Score: Chicago 3, New Jersey 6

With the loss, the Hawks are now 24-46-6 on the season.