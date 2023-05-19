Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Blackhawks agree to terms with goaltender Arvid Söderblom

The Chicago Blackhawks announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Arvid Söderblom on a two-year contract that runs through the 2024-25 season ($962,500 salary cap hit).

Söderblom, 23, went 2-10-2 in 15 games with the Blackhawks during 2022-23, posting a 3.45 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

He also earned a 15-12-5 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .905 save percentage with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League during the 2022-23 campaign. Söderblom registered a 2-3 record in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, posting a 3.18 GAA and a .895 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 179-pound goaltender has played in 18 NHL career games, all with Chicago, going 2-12-2 with a 3.69 GAA and a .889 save percentage. In 71 career AHL games with Rockford, Söderblom owns a 36-27-7 record with a 2.83 GAA, .913 save percentage and two shutouts.

He has played in consecutive postseasons with the IceHogs, going 4-6-0 with a 3.09 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 10 contests. Within the Swedish Hockey League, the Göteborg, Sweden, native has logged a 13-8-0 career record with a 2.07 GAA, a .920 save percentage and four shutouts.

Joseph Phillips
Sports Editor at Chicago Crusader Newspaper | + posts

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago.

