Bears to open training camp in July

Photo caption: Chicago Bears training camp calendar

The Chicago Bears announced the 2023 Enjoy Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp will be held at Halas Hall from July 26 through August 14.

During this period, there will be nine public training camp practices that fans can attend by obtaining a free ticket. To secure a ticket, visit ChicagoBears.com/camp starting on Thursday, July 6, at 10 a.m.

According to the Chicago Bears, fans are able to select up to four tickets per date, subject to availability. All tickets will be distributed as mobile tickets. Additional information regarding tickets for the Meijer Bears Family Fest will be provided at a later date.

“Enjoy Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp is our first official in-person event of the new season, and we look forward to welcoming back our passionate fans, business and community partners to Halas Hall again this year,” said Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren. “This family-first experience is built for all Bears fans alike, with team practices being the center point and many other attractions, games and activities across our campus in Lake Forest throughout each open date.”

Enjoy Illinois returns as the title sponsor of this year’s training camp. This partnership represents our unwavering dedication to promoting and highlighting the wide range of attractions, destinations, and experiences that visitors can enjoy while attending training camp in the Lake County region.

The goal is to inspire and guide tourists to explore the rich cultural heritage, natural wonders and vibrant communities that make this area a must-visit destination. Together with the training camp, we aim to create unforgettable memories and lasting impressions for all fans who venture into the world of Lake County.

Parking will not be available for fans at Halas Hall, within Conway Park or at neighboring businesses. Free fan parking will be available at Hawthorn Mall. Shuttle buses will run regularly. Fans will need to present a valid mobile training camp ticket prior to getting on shuttle buses.

Ride-share or guest drop-off of any kind will not be permitted at Halas Hall or within Conway Park. Schedule magnets will be provided at gates while supplies last. Continue to check ChicagoBears.com/camp for more information about gate and parking lot opening times and the shuttle bus schedule.

The 2023 Enjoy Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp is also brought to you by Dr. Pepper, PNC and Visit Lake County.