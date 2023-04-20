Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Bears sign punter Ryan Anderson to one-year deal

Photo caption: Ryan Anderson (#17)

The Chicago Bears added another player via free agency in April, signing punter Ryan Anderson to a one-year deal.

According to the Bears, Anderson is a 6-1, 197-pound punter, who originally entered the NFL with the New York Giants in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers University.

He joined the Giants for training camp in May of 2019 and was released following the club’s second preseason game.

During Anderson’s lone season at Rutgers in 2017, he set the school’s single-season punting average record (44.4) and was eventually named the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and was also a First Team All-Big Ten selection on special teams.

Prior to his arrival in New Jersey, Anderson spent two seasons at Division III Olivet (2015-16), where he left as the school’s top punter in program history, setting a NCAA DIII record for punting average in a season (46.2).

His first collegiate punting experience came at Division II Saginaw Valley State (2013-14).

A Dewitt, Michigan native, Anderson finished his education with degrees in communications and information programming. Anderson will add a different style to the Bears organization and will be a left-foot punter for Special Teams.

profile image of joseph phillips
Joseph Phillips
Sports Editor at Chicago Crusader Newspaper | + posts

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top