Bears sign punter Ryan Anderson to one-year deal

Photo caption: Ryan Anderson (#17)

The Chicago Bears added another player via free agency in April, signing punter Ryan Anderson to a one-year deal.

According to the Bears, Anderson is a 6-1, 197-pound punter, who originally entered the NFL with the New York Giants in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers University.

He joined the Giants for training camp in May of 2019 and was released following the club’s second preseason game.

During Anderson’s lone season at Rutgers in 2017, he set the school’s single-season punting average record (44.4) and was eventually named the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and was also a First Team All-Big Ten selection on special teams.

Prior to his arrival in New Jersey, Anderson spent two seasons at Division III Olivet (2015-16), where he left as the school’s top punter in program history, setting a NCAA DIII record for punting average in a season (46.2).

His first collegiate punting experience came at Division II Saginaw Valley State (2013-14).

A Dewitt, Michigan native, Anderson finished his education with degrees in communications and information programming. Anderson will add a different style to the Bears organization and will be a left-foot punter for Special Teams.