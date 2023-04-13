Bears sign defensive lineman Rasheem Green to 1-year deal

Photo caption: Rasheem Green (#92)

In April, the Chicago Bears signed defensive lineman Rasheem Green to a one-year deal.

Green, a 6-4, 279-pounder, enters his sixth year in the NFL after being selected in the third round (79th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He spent the first four years of his career in Seattle before joining the Houston Texans this past season in 2022.

Through five NFL seasons, Green’s totals include 69 games played (29 starts), 136 tackles (83 solo), 17.0 sacks (-106.5), 35 quarterback hurries, 17 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a pair of recoveries.

Most recently, with Houston in 2022, Green appeared in 16 games (5 starts), logging 42 tackles, eight quarterback hurries, 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.

Green is a Los Angeles native and played collegiately at the University of Southern California during the 2015-17 seasons.

Green played at USC from 2015 to 2017. After his junior season in 2017, he decided to forgo his senior year and enter the 2018 NFL Draft. During his collegiate career, he had 115 tackles and 16.5 sacks.

His bio states on January 13, 2018, Green announced his decision to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2018 NFL Draft. He attended the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and completed all of the combine drills but opted to skip the bench press.

Green underwent an MRI on both knees at the combine after undergoing a knee reconstruction and surgery on his ACL in the past. His MRI showed his ACL was “wavy,” which caused some uneasiness among teams.