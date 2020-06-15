African American coach a Bulls possibility with new GM

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

After hiring African American and Canadian born general manager Marc Eversley in the month of April, the Chicago Bulls might look to hire a new head coach after receiving word from the NBA League Office that their team will not qualify for the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

The league announced on Thursday, June 4, that only 22 teams will qualify to play under the league’s new “play in” format. Ten teams did not make the cut.

With the announcement, the Bulls will now turn their attention to the 2020 NBA draft, and possibly make a coaching change within the process.

According to Vincent Parise of FanSided.com, the group believes the Bulls should hire African American candidate Ime Udoka of the Philadelphia 76ers, if the team decides to move on from current head coach Jim Boylen.

Udoka is currently an assistant coach with the Sixers and has proven he is qualified for a NBA coaching job.

“It is fair to believe that he has paid his dues and deserves his chance,” said Parise of FanSided.com. “He has been with Philly since 2019 and before that, he spent many years with the San Antonio Spurs.”

Hopefully, Udoka’s experience with the five-time NBA Champion San Antonio Spurs will put him ahead of other coaching candidates on the Bulls radar. But before he can be hired, the Bulls will have to move on from Boylen first.

In addition to the Bulls possibly hiring Udoka, the League plans to play their first game on Friday, July 31.