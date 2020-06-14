THE ROAD TO RECOVERY, PART 2

Posted By
crusader
-
0
81
On Monday, June 15, at 12 p.m. don’t miss Part 2 of Money Mondays with Melissa:The Road to Recovery. We’ll explore the next steps in the fight for financial and racial equality and how to help businesses rebuild.
Our panel will feature:
  • Karen Freeman-Wilson, President & CEO, Chicago Urban League
  • Avis LaVelle, Executive Director, Business Leadership Council
  • John Gallo, CEO & Executive Director, Legal Aid Chicago

Road to Recover Part 1, “Next “Money Mondays with Melissa” Will Help Homeowners Protect Their Homes and Wallets during COVID-19.”

https://chicagocrusader.com/next-money-mondays-with-melissa-will-help-homeowners-protect-their-homes-and-wallets-during-covid-19/

Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here