Next “Money Mondays with Melissa” Will Help Homeowners Protect Their Homes and Wallets during COVID-19

COVID-19 is causing many Chicago homeowners and consumers to be afraid of losing something they’ve worked incredibly hard for – their home. City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin will host Senator Tammy Duckworth, Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx, and Kristin Faust, Executive Director, Illinois Housing Development Authority next Monday, May 18, from 12 to 1pm on a Zoom call to help direct them to the information and financial resources that can protect their home, provide mortgage relief, and assistance with household expenses while avoiding the costly scams targeting fearful consumers.

“While many Chicagoans are gaining a greater understanding of how to protect their physical health during the COVID-19 crisis, there is less understanding about how to ensure their financial health and safety,” said Treasurer Conyears-Ervin. “This crisis has put an unimaginable strain on Chicago’s hard-working families, homeowners and individuals, so we’re providing, “How to Protect Your Home and Wallet” to ensure Chicagoans have access to the resources and information they need during COVID-19.”

Treasurer Conyears-Ervin will lead a discussion with Senator Tammy Duckworth, Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx, and Kristin Faust, Executive Director, Illinois Housing Development Authority on how to find information and gain access to the resources from government agencies and financial institutions that may help Chicagoans struggling to pay their mortgage and protect them from costly scams and predatory lending. The conversation will also be informed by the challenges and opportunities in the marketplace the four leaders are observing and hearing about from constituents and colleagues.

Topics covered in this webinar include:

How do I get mortgage relief and what are the options?

How do I watch out for scams? What is phishing?

What about taking out a second mortgage, is now a good time to re-fi?

Is now a good time to buy a home or to sell?

Do the utility companies offer protection from disconnection?

Where can I get more help?

What is the difference between home equity loans & home equity lines of credit?

Don’t wait, register now – or go to https://MoneyMondaysMay18.eventbrite.com.

In addition to the webinar series, Treasurer Conyears-Ervin recently launched a new section, “The Help You Need and Where to Find It,” at www.ChicagoCityTreasurer.com. The site features easily identifiable icons that will direct individuals, entrepreneurs, homeowners, renters, leaders of local and faith-based organizations and others to the information they need—24/7.