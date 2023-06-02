Leonard Blane Gonder to be remembered in virtual funeral and in-person visitation

The funeral services for Leonard Blane Gonder will be livestreamed on the P K Miller Mortuary Facebook page tomorrow, Saturday, June 3, 2023. To join the P K Miller PB livestream, please click this link at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation has been scheduled for today, Friday, June 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at P K Miller Mortuary, located at 204 East 2nd Avenue, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71601.

The funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Bethel Baptist Church, located at 4508 Main Street, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71601. The service will be officiated by Rev. Louis Williams, the pastor of St. Bethel Baptist Church.

For those wishing to offer their condolences to the family in Chicago, cards, flowers, and messages can be sent to the Chicago Crusader at 6429 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL 60637.

Also read, “Crusader Publisher suffers the loss of her brother,” published June 3, 2023.