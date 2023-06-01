Crusader Publisher suffers the loss of her brother

Photo caption: Leonard Blane Gonder

Leonard Blane Gonder was born March 20, 1942, to Sallie Topps-Gonder and Blane Gonder in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He was the second surviving child; an infant sister, Alma Jean, died 10 years prior. He was joined by another sister and a brother, Dorothy R. Gonder-Leavell and Jewel Gonder. Jewel preceded him in death.

Leonard’s early education was at Main Street School, he then attended Merrill High School and graduated from Southeast High School, all in Pine Bluff. He was recognized as a good student, however, in addition to his studies Leonard was a natural athlete, excelling in track, basketball and football. Baseball was another sport he enjoyed as well. Although not a part of his high school athletic experience, Leonard was also an outstanding golfer, having learned the game working as a caddy at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

He confessed his life to Christ, and was a member of Motley Chapel Church.

In 1970 Leonard married Dorothy Jean Shelton. Their vows of “Until death do us part” have lasted 53 years. They entered the marriage as proud parents of three children from a prior marriage and relationship, and upon their marriage added six children to the blended union.

Leonard’s profession for many years was as a truck driver for Georgia Pacific, later he was a self-employed long distance truck driver, a profession which took him all over the country. In the late nineties, his truck driving career was cut short due to health complications that left him a double amputee. He was not bitter from the loss of his legs; he was often amused by the small children who would ease up to him looking for the extension of his thighs.

Leonard’s indomitable spirit made him a unique individual. He was a fighter and more than a survivor, he was a lover of life. His disability did not change his outgoing, determined, “can do” personality. He vowed to walk again with the help of prosthetics, and no one doubted if there was a way, he would accomplish that feat. Sadly, his determination was derailed with his diagnosis of a heart condition. However, he found an instrument that enabled him to drive a car, which provided mobility and independence and allowed him to resume his enjoyment of life. As late as this year (2023) he was an Uber driver, and he was known to take motor vacations with himself at the wheel.

The Pine Bluff community often marveled at Leonard’s tenacity, and his family was no exception. In 2013 his sister Dorothy brought family and staff from Chicago to Pine Bluff, throwing him a surprise party to honor his fighting spirit. It was not his birthday, no holiday or celebration, she said it was “Just Because…” he was an inspiration to many and his unfortunate circumstances did not deter him from doing almost anything he set his mind to.

Among Leonard’s life pleasures was his enjoyment of shopping for clothing, especially sports regalia from major league teams. He was an avid sports fan, and his selections always included the team’s matching jersey, shorts and cap.

His amputations did not deter him from attending formal and celebratory affairs of family members. Just August of 2022 he participated in the wedding of his daughter Sharon in Memphis, Tennessee as she gave her hand in marriage to Kevin Pewitt. Also, in 2015 he was a guest at the Chicago Crusader newspaper’s 75th Anniversary, his sister’s newspaper in Chicago, Illinois.

Leonard passed suddenly on May 25, 2023. We mourn his passing but are grateful for the love of life he shared with us. He was an example of strength and determination to many.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy Jean Shelton-Gonder; his children, Sharon (Kevin Pewitt); Leonard Kelvin (Markeea); Gwendolyn, (Gage Johnson); Jonathan, Marshalle, Brian, Raye “Shawn,” Anjaunette, and Crystal Gonder; his sister, Dorothy Leavell-Smith (John L. Smith); and numerous grand and greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at P K Miller Mortuary, located at 204 East 2nd Avenue, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71601.

The funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Bethel Baptist Church, 1307 West 16th Street, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71601. Rev. Lewis Williams, pastor of St. Bethel Baptist Church, will officiate the service.

To offer your condolences to the family in Chicago you can send cards, flowers, and messages of condolences to the Chicago Crusader at 6429 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL 60637.