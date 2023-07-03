Africa Calling: Lessons, Reflections and Portraits of A Fulbright Scholar’s Journey to Ghana

Photo caption: JOHN FOUNTAIN SPEAKS at the Black History Month celebration held in February 2022 at the W. E. B. DuBois Centre for Pan African Culture in Accra, Ghana. The photo appears on the organization’s website. (Photo: Provided)

A 2021-22, Fulbright scholar to Ghana, the author reflects on his time in Ghana, now one year after returning to America and also shares poetic portraits and photos he captured there.

I watched from the shore of Lake Volta in Ghana, the largest man-made lake in the world—about 250 miles long and covering 3,283 square miles—as dozens of sweat-washed African men joined together as one. They heaved beneath a baking sun, fighting against crashing waves, the wind and sinking sand until finally they had pulled the mammoth fishing boat ashore.

With each pull on two taut ropes with no gloves, they chanted in unison words I could not understand. It was if their collective battle cry mixed with grunts and determination, and the cohesion of soldiers, emanated from deep within their spirits, each brother’s strength and purpose converging on cue and in euphonic rhythm for the laborious task at hand.

Most of the men were not fishers on this boat, though most were indeed fishermen, at least Voltarians, drawn together by a glaring and most pressing need. By their struggle in common, and by the unspoken understanding that today I help you and tomorrow you help me.

It was, for me, a lesson in community. An exercise in brotherhood. An example of the power of many, moving passionately and purposefully as one for one, with an understanding that individual gain within the context of community is a victory for all.

“Hey, are you just going to take pictures?” I remember one man yelling to me in his thickly buttered Ghanian accent as I marveled near trans-like at the cultural beauty that seemed almost ethereal. Some of the men chuckled heartily.

“I’m not doing nothing, bruh. I’m doing much more than that,” I thought to myself, though choosing not to utter a word and continuing instead to capture the moment. “I SEE you. And I hope to allow the world to see you as I do…”

White foam waves crashing. A mammoth blue fishing canoe being pulled ashore by Ghanaian fisherman. A portrait of true brotherhood and community.

Simply beautiful.

Lessons From Ghana:

No. 1: Find Your Tribe. For in it, we live and move and are inspired to fulfill our purpose. Ghana made me more tribal in the sense of discovering a deeper appreciation for who and whose I am: A descendant of enslaved African Americans upon whose backs, blood, sweat and tears, America was built.

In Ghana, the compound word “African-American” never held more meaning, was never for me more empowering. This became central to my restoration of cultural pride and belonging as I dwelled in Ghana, where I often felt rejected.

As I reflected on my tribe—the tribe of Frederick Douglass, Ida B. Wells, Mary McCleod Bethune, Rosa Parks, Malcolm X and Dr. King, and the endless litany of African-American artists, educators, institution builders and freedom fighters, my soul was invigorated, fortified, revived. As I thought about our travail, about our journey as human chattel from Mother Africa to the Middle Passage in the pit of hate, urine and feces-filled slave ships that sailed across the ocean, which alone proved we were the strongest among our brethren to have survived, my soul was uplifted.

As I engaged with and connected with those Americans who now live in Ghana—the African-American Association of Ghana, Mama Loo, Gayle, Telie Woods and others—I found my tribe, my people—those inalterably tied to my history, heart and soul. And I declared—to myself more than to anyone else with pride, renewed strength and sagacity: “I am undeniably African. And I am unapologetically American.”

No. 2: Move Beyond Your Comfort Zone. Beyond our own paradigm is a world filled with knowledge, diversity and opportunity to learn and also share. Therefore, seek to immerse yourself in the culture and experience of indigenous people. Eat the food, drink the drink (within reason and (preferably bottled water); and pack Imodium and a Z-Pak, just in case). Allow yourself to be enlightened, to learn.

No. 3: Expect The Unexpected. Our preconceived notions can debilitate and limit us. And our unpreparedness for unmet expectations can leave us drifting in a sea of disappointment and disability. In Ghana, the power will go out. The water will run out. Everything that works today may not work tomorrow, or even by the end of the day (Try an Airbnb by a Superhost: It can be a savior!). Not everyone will embrace you, but some will. Keeping a healthy perspective can be fuel for the journey. And remember: Everything will be all right.

No. 4: Accept Reality. Believe that it is what it is. Don’t try to change it: Someone’s way of life. How they see the world or their place in it. Don’t impose your own morality or Judeo-Christian, capitalistic western worldview. This is Ghana, not America. Our world of modern conveniences and expectations that have spoiled us to some degree isn’t necessarily the way of the rest of the world. You will survive.

No. 5: Stay connected. Keep in touch with family back home and with new friends and associates (at the university, the U.S. Embassy and beyond). All can prove to be an invaluable resource as you navigate foreign terrain and seek to remain focused and encouraged. (WhatsApp is a free and great way to stay connected to friends and family back home.)

No. 6: Share your truth. Doing so can help dismantle stereotypes. The more you share and are willing to be open and honest, to be inquisitive and also earnest in your desire to learn from others more than you are eager to “teach” them, the greater the likelihood for an invaluable exchange. Listen more than you speak. Sharing our truth is sometimes less about what we say and more about how we walk daily in life and the truth that it reveals about who we are—not only as an American but as a human being and global citizen.

No. 7: Be Grateful. Realize the opportunity we possess, which can so easily slip through our fingertips. Maximize it. See all there is to see. Plan excursions (but be safe). Smell the roses and the coffee! Take in the moments. For they are fleeting. Pen them in real time. Take plenty video and photos. Tell the story. (Creating a blog of your time abroad is a great travel diary.)

No. 8: Be Humble. Maintaining your swag is one thing. But coming off as the ugly loud American is another. Knowing that this perception exists is important to understanding and dealing with the sometimes less-than-warm reception of some local people. Courtesy and kind words can deflect or disarm. It doesn’t always work, however. And being humble doesn’t mean that you never deal firmly with issues or situations. (I was pushed on at least two occasions to the edge of displaying my Chicago Wesssssst Siiiiide roots and vernacular.) But humility, with calmness and grace, I find, are always a better way.

No. 9: Prepare for Reentry Blues. I was grossly unprepared for the mix of emotions of leaving Ghana and also of returning to the United States. In fact, I was completely unaware of the psychological, social, and emotional impact of both departure and reentry. Being aware that there will be an adjustment to returning home after several months to a year of living in another country a world away is a good first step. Being able to talk openly about my thoughts and feelings was a good second step. And allowing myself the time—however long it takes—to process the experience in its totality, I found, was critical to finding my way back to level ground.

No. 10: Just Get To It. At my worst moment, vacillating between feelings of depression and thoughts of wholesale abandoning my scholarship—amid catching COVID, and a university teachers’ strike that threatened to eliminate the teaching component of my Fulbright, someone said to me: “Just get to it.” (Thank you, Maya Parker!)

So I did. I just got to it— volunteering to conduct a series of webinars for the University of Ghana—Legon, which eventually began its semester, enabling me to teach. I hosted a series of other webinars for schools and universities back home as well as for the African-American Association of Ghana.

I conducted a host of interviews across Accra for my research, visiting churches and communities, markets and villages, and capturing hundreds of photos and countless hours of video. I built a website (www.hearafricacalling.com) to chronicle my journey as a Fulbright scholar, writing poems, stories and commentary and sharing photos, video and podcasts.

Before leaving Ghana, I designed and led a three-day capacity-building journalism workshop for more than 40 Ghana Broadcasting Company journalists at the invitation of the GBC’s inspector general. When he contacted me, he said he had come across that first webinar and, although unable to attend, decided immediately that he should invite me to speak to his staff. All of this never would have happened had I not chosen to “just get to it.” I am eternally grateful that I did.