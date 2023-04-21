Zeta Theta Zeta Chapter hosts Finer Womanhood Banquet

Photo caption: MS. JERILYNN KENDRICK, right, accepts a certificate and gift for her mother, Soror Betty Bryant. Due to her health, Soror Bryant was unable to attend the banquet. Soror Shirley Moorehead is on the left.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Theta Zeta Chapter, of Gary, IN, recently held its Finer Womanhood Observance on Sunday, March 12, at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville, IN. Seven women were recognized for their strong family structure and “behind the scenes” community work and church involvement. The theme was “Trailblazers: Exceptional Achievement – Standing Tall on a Foundation of Integrity, Hard Work, and Unwavering Determination.” This observance allows the chapter to present a scholarship to deserving young ladies during their senior year of high school.” A spokesperson for the organization said, “This year we were able to provide scholarships to three outstanding young ladies: Trinity Edwards, $1,000.00 and Isabella Montemayor and Lyric Williams $500.00 each.

“We were very proud and honored to be able to recognize and share the legacy of our Soror, Betty Kendrick Bryant.” While teaching in Gary, she connected with Soror Ida B. King and together with five other women chartered Zeta Theta Zeta Chapter at Indiana University Northwest in 1961. Soror Bryant is the last surviving founder of our great chapter and has been a Zeta for 76 years.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is a non-profit service organization with a membership exceeding 100,000 college-educated, professional women. The membership operates within eight regions in more than 700 chapters located in the domestic United States of America, Hawaii, Alaska, West Africa, West Germany, the Bahamas Islands, and the Virgin Islands. In addition to being the only organization constitutionally bound to a fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma, the sorority was the first to charter international chapters, to form adult and youth auxiliary groups, the Amicae, Archonette, Amicettes and Pearlettes.