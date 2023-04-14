WSLA’s Jasmine King receives IHSAA C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship

Photo caption: Jasmine King

The Indiana High School Athletic Association, Inc. recently announced the recipients of the 2023 C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarships. These scholarships are awarded annually to 12 senior student-athletes who have demonstrated excellence in academics, school and community involvement, character, sportsmanship, and citizenship.

This year’s honorees include West Side Leadership Academy’s Jasmine King. King ranks first in her class of 294 students, posting an incredible 4.38 GPA throughout high school. King is a four-time varsity letter winner in Track and Field, two-time letter winner in Cross Country, and a one-time letter winner in Tennis. She is currently Varsity Co-Captain of her Track team while serving as Vice President of West Side’s National Honor Society and President of the Student Government. King is also a member of the Drama Club and volunteers her time to numerous food and supply giveaways in the Gary community. She will be attending Indiana University Bloomington in the Fall.

King and the other awardees will receive a $2,500 scholarship which will be presented at the Thomas A. Brady Sports Achievement Awards Banquet on April 19, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.