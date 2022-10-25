Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
Woodland Child Development Center Hosts 4th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Woodland Child Development Center

Recently, Woodland Child Development Center hosted its Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in Dowling Park, which is adjacent to the facility in Hammond. Now in its 4th year, the walk was an idea developed by employees and brought to life under the leadership of Executive Director Nina Burton.

“We take this time each year to honor breast cancer survivors and seize the opportunity to introduce awareness to our youth at an early age,” said Burton. “The children enjoy dressing in their pink, carrying the signs and walking around the park.”

Woodland Child Development Center

Each year, the walk continues to grow with participants and community partners. Safe Haven House and Geminus Corporation brought their youth to walk, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office had their pink breast cancer awareness squad car on display for walkers to take photos. Fitness trainer Horace Bond warmed the crowd up with exercises to the sounds of a DJ, and the Smart Smoothie Mobile Cafe provided healthy snacks at the conclusion of the walk.

“I am simply overjoyed by how the students, parents and community have received this event,” added Burton.

Woodland Child Development Center

Burton also recognized two breast cancer survivors presenting them with gifts and heartfelt words of encouragement.

For more information about the Woodland Child Development Center, visit www.Woodlandcdc.com or call 219-844-3603.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Browse by Category

