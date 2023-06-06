WNBA All-Star voting 2023 tips off Wednesday, June 7

Fans Can Vote for WNBA All-Stars via WNBA.com, the WNBA App, and Instagram

WNBA All-Star Voting 2023 will tip off on Wednesday, June 7 at 2 p.m. ET and conclude on Wednesday, June 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET, giving fans the opportunity to vote for the All-Star starters.

The 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena, home of the defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces, on Saturday, July 15 on ABC (5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET). The game broadcast will be preceded by a half hour edition of WNBA Countdown on ABC (5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET).

Throughout the voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day via WNBA.com and the WNBA App, as well as vote for up to 10 unique players per day on Instagram. All WNBA players currently on team rosters will be available for selection. Three “2-for-1 Days” will allow fans to have their votes count twice on June 11, June 16 and June 21 through Instagram, WNBA.com and the WNBA App voting platforms. Each “2-for-1 Day” will be designated from midnight ET – 11:59 p.m. ET.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023 will feature the league’s biggest and brightest stars selected from across the entire WNBA without regard to conference affiliation.

WNBA players and media will join fans in selecting the All-Star starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Players and media panelists will be able to complete one ballot, featuring four guards and six frontcourt players.

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

The 10 All-Star starters, including the two captains, will be revealed on Sunday, June 25. After the announcement of the starters, the league’s head coaches will select the 12 reserves. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. They may not vote for their own players. The reserves will be announced on Saturday, July 1.

The captains – the two All-Star starters who receive the most fan votes – will draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special on Saturday, July 8 (1 p.m. ET).

How to vote:

Desktop and mobile web: To vote online from a desktop or mobile device, fans should visit the official WNBA All-Star 2023 ballot page at vote.wnba.com. Fans may vote for a minimum of one player and maximum of 10, through submitting one full ballot per day (defined as once every 24 hours) including the selection of up to four guards and six frontcourt players regardless of conference.

WNBA App: To vote through the WNBA App using iOS or Android devices, fans can simply open the WNBA App and view the WNBA All-Star Voting story on the Homepage. It will include short-form content that drives awareness of key dates and information and will also include a link that drives directly to the ASW voting page. A seamless experience that allows fans to vote all while staying within our App. Additionally, fans can visit the WNBA All-Star Voting ballot page via the "More" menu in the bottom menu bar navigation of the App. Fans may vote for a minimum of one player and maximum of 10, through submitting one full ballot per day (defined as once every 24 hours) including the selection of up to four guards and six frontcourt players regardless of conference. The WNBA App can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Instagram: Fans may comment under an official voting post coming from the WNBA Instagram account or 12 team's accounts with a hashtag of a WNBA player's first and last name (#FirstNameLastName) or Instagram handle. Comments must include the WNBA All-Star hashtag – #WNBAAllStar – in order to be valid. Each individual comment may include only one player's name or handle. Fans may submit a maximum of 10 unique player valid votes per Instagram profile per day (defined as once every 24 hours). Each of the up to 10 votes per day must be for a different WNBA player.

The head coaches for the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023 will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records following games on Friday, June 30, regardless of conference. The head coach with the best record as of that date will coach the team whose captain earned the most fan votes.

The AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of two full days packed with WNBA activities including the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, which will air on ESPN on Friday, July 14 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET, and “WNBA Live.” Set to take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, WNBA Live is an interactive event that will provide fans an opportunity to experience the intersection of the WNBA, entertainment, and culture.

The WNBA also will host its “WNBA Live” fan festival, now in its second year. An exciting, interactive event open to the public, “WNBA Live” will provide fans an opportunity to experience the intersection of the WNBA, entertainment and culture leading up to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.