Witherite Law Group to award $50k in scholarships to Chicago Public Schools students

Scholarships Will Fund Certification Programs with the North Lawndale Employment Network

1-800-TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group, is committed to giving back to the latest city they call home by supporting Chicago Public Schools students in their efforts to achieve job certifications crucial to their future careers. Witherite Law Group is excited to announce that they will award $50,000 to the North Lawndale Employment Network to fund scholarships for graduating seniors. The NLEN Signing Day Event will take place Thursday, June 15 from 5–7 p.m. at Lawndale Christian Health Center Skyline Conference Center (3750 West Ogden Avenue, 4th floor, Chicago, 60623).

The scholarships will be awarded to career-driven graduating high school students gearing up to partake in job certification programs through the North Lawndale Employment Network’s (NLEN) Craft Your Path program. The NLEN is a place-based, nonprofit workforce development organization whose mission is to increase the earnings potential of the North Lawndale community of Chicago through innovative employment initiatives that lead to economic advancement and improved quality of life.

“These scholarships will directly impact crucial education necessary for students to embark on their future careers,” says Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “We are so proud to be able to partner with the North Lawndale Employment Network and relieve some of the financial burden that comes with pursuing continued education.”

Witherite Law Group scholarships fund the specific program each student enrolls in, representing a variety of industries and skills ranging from accounting to welding. The NLEN has partnered with four different Chicago Public Schools to identify high school graduates to receive the scholarship award, all of whom will be participating in a special signing day event on June 15.

“We are pleased to be in partnership with Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck to introduce North Lawndale’s graduating young adults to Craft Your Path, our new empowering career pathways program, as an alternative for our high school graduates seeking to launch their careers,” said Brenda Palms, president and CEO, North Lawndale Employment Network.

Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have been awarding scholarships in the Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth communities since 2014 as part of their mission to support the futures of ambitious, hardworking individuals and are excited to do the same in the greater Chicago area. Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck awarded over $600,000 through scholarship programs this year in Dallas, Atlanta, and now Chicago, one of the largest donations from a privately held company to fund educational scholarships.

Scholarship awards will be presented by Maya Hightower, Director of Community Relations for Witherite Law Group, Chris Provost, Attorney at Witherite Law Group – Chicago Office, and Michelle Parker, Director of Workforce Programs for NLEN. More information about the event and the names of each student receiving a scholarship will be available soon.

ABOUT 1-800-TRUCKWRECK/WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Chicago. The firm’s attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

