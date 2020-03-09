Will the convenience of technology affect your job?

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

A few months ago, I wrote an article referencing the shift taking place in the technology arena. It appears Walmart isn’t the only one shifting their registers to cashier-less check-out systems. Amazon is now in the league.

Sources at Forbes.com says although it’s publicly launched, Amazon has been working on its newest system for over two years. Amazon Go initially soft-launched the concept of its few convenience store check-outs with free-scan-and-go services. There are additional plans to expand to independent locations as “grocery stores.” By allowing consumers to scan an app and automatically pay when walking out of the store, it presents a unique position in the technology market. Customers can walk-in and out of the store within minutes, pay with an app, and reduce their shopping time. Perfect for anyone who despises grocery shopping or doesn’t have much time available to shop.

But what lies ahead for the individuals who depend on cashier jobs for their livelihood and helping to make ends meet? Where can they transfer their skills for continued employment? First, let’s acknowledge that a worker should know the basics of a diverse and exchangeable position and should have taken extra measures to leverage their ability as a cashier. Since there are many positions, I chose three skills that could become a valuable asset.

Written and verbal communication

Time management

Product knowledge

Basic (PC) computer knowledge

Attention to detail

Multitasking

When choosing a new career, it’s ideal to select an expanding industry. Be careful not to choose something that can cause you to be stunted in the future. Maybe, you’re wondering how to ensure you can land a job that fits either of the descriptions listed? The good news is, these are essential skills that can provide any job, or add value to a small business (if you choose to start your own business). If you’re concerned about the security and future of your job, consider taking it a step further, such as learning the skills of a project manager. Having the expertise of a retail cashier is perfect for guiding you into an industry that creates a broader outreach and holds its value mirroring technical fields.

So, what’s next? Test runs began in Amazon’s corporate city, Seattle, Washington, and San Francisco, CA, and will branch out soon to areas such as Chicago. Take forward actions instead of waiting until you’re given a pink slip to decide what your future will be like. You’re currently in the driver’s seat, and at this time, the effects are only rippling. Take control of your future and begin weighing your options now. An additional two years isn’t promised. However, today is.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational activist who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into the call of God for their lives using their creative skills. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show, and the executive recruiter for SHE WORKS Digital™.