Westside Health Authority helps Austin community with vital flood relief efforts

Households with children under age 18 can apply for Crisis Assistance through their local IDHS Family Community Resource Center. The family needs to meet the financial and non-financial requirements for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), such as relationship to the child and income below the limit for the household size.

Crisis Assistance can assist with rent, furniture, household supplies, clothing, food, lodging, and transportation. The payment levels are very low, but it could be helpful.

They do not have to be receiving TANF, just household, and income eligible.

Learn more here: IDHS: PM 06-03-00: Crisis Assistance Programs

Programs for Seniors:

IDHS’s partner -The Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD) is offering our commodity food program for low-income seniors in the Austin area and during the summer months, they are doing the Senior Farmer’s Market program. Our programs are pretty much limited to nutrition resources. GCFD has a network of distribution sites across Chicago and Cook County areaa.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) works to improve the health of low-income Illinois Seniors by supplementing their diets with nutritious foods by receiving regular USDA-donated food packages. Participants must be at least 60 years of age and reside in Illinois.

Eligible Seniors enrolled in the CSFP food package program will receive a variety of USDA-donated commodities that may include cereal, grits, powdered milk, pasta, evaporated milk, cheese, rice, canned meat, peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, fruit juice, dry beans, and oats.

In addition to receiving food packages, Seniors will be regularly informed about food and nutrition education encouraging the use of CSFP nutritious foods and promoting healthy eating lifestyles.

How to Apply for CSFP

If you are an Illinois Senior 60 years of age or older and would like to apply for CSFP, contact the local CSFP food distribution agency that serves your county below.

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Telephone: 773-247-3663

Email: [email protected]

Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a food and education assistance program for Seniors. It helps Seniors eat well and stay healthy.

Who can receive these services?

Seniors who are at least 60 years old and need better nutrition

Low-income requirements apply

What services are offered?

Special checks to buy fresh, nutritious fruits, vegetables, and herbs from authorized farmers’ markets

Information about nutrition and health to help you eat well and be healthy

How to apply?

In Chicago, the Greater Chicago Food Depository will be distributing the Senior Farmer Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers/checks.

