Westside Community Resource Fair, Saturday, May 6, 2023

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 10 am – 2 pm, the Westside Community Resource Fair convenes more than 40 community organizations under one roof! Participating organizations will provide attendees with information on everything from health and wellness, employment, housing, education, youth programs, programs for seniors, and financial management, just to list a few. Legal Aid Chicago will host a criminal records expungement workshop at 11 am. There will be celebrity appearances, giveaways, raffles, and more! This is a free public event! The entire city is invited to attend!

Apostle Dr. Carolyn Vessel, Executive Director, I AM ABLE, Center for Family Development, Inc., shared “I AM ABLE and our TR4IM partners including Legacy Charter School provide essential health and wellness services and support not only for westside residents but for all of Chicago. The goal of the Westside Community Resource Fair is to educate and empower our community by providing immediate access and knowledge of trauma-informed and culturally competent support services and resources in a fun and proactive setting. We will no longer wait until there is a crisis, we are producing practitioners of prevention”.

Yvette Warren, Director of Development at Legacy Charter School, stated “Legacy Charter School educates 460 k- 8-grade scholars each year. Most of our scholars have siblings that also attend or attended Legacy. Since our opening almost 20 years ago Legacy has committed itself to supporting the entire community. We want every scholar and family to feel safe and know they are valued. Legacy is proud to connect our community to these amazing partners and essential resources. Join us on Saturday, May 6th from 10 am – 2 pm for the Westside Community Resource Fair co-sponsored by I AM ABLE & Legacy Charter School. The resource fair will be held at Legacy Charter School, 3318 W. Ogden Ave”.

About I AM ABLE, Center for Family Development: I AM ABLE is committed to creating opportunities where every person is empowered to become a meaningful, stabilizing force in the community. Guided by our faith, ABLE invests in human potential that builds strong, caring, and vibrant families. For more information visit the I AM ABLE website.

About Legacy Charter School: Legacy’s mission is to be an outstanding center for teaching and learning for children and their families that recognizes and nurtures the potential of every child, provides a foundation for a college education, and educates our scholars to be creative and critical thinkers and responsible citizens in school, at home, and in the broader community. For more information visit the Legacy Charter School website.