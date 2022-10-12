West Side Leadership Academy hosts Rejuvenated Homecoming Festivities

Last week, West Side Leadership Academy students, staff, alumni and supporters marked homecoming with a host of events, including themed days for attire, a pep rally, parade and an alumni tailgate gathering.

The Cougars defeated the East Chicago Central Cardinals in a landslide victory of 52-0, marking the fifth win for the Cougars this season, and an undefeated record of 2-0 in the Great Lakes conference.

West Side Leadership Academy Cheerleaders

“Now, this was an unforgettable Homecoming,” said Athletic Director Robert Lee.

“To see the stands filled with alumni, students, families and fans was an awesome sight. Winning the game was icing on the cake.”

Half-time was also a great attraction with a performance by the WSLA Marching Band and the crowning of members of the Homecoming Court.

West Side Leadership Academy Marching band

Carl Scott, co-principal of WSLA, expressed delight over the impressive attendance and the display of Cougar pride throughout the entire Homecoming experience.

“It’s always great to see our community come together to support our scholars on and off the field,” said Scott. “Our students represented themselves and their community well, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Students who have maintained passing grades and exhibited good behavior have been invited to the Homecoming Dance on October 8.

PICTURED AT THE game are Michael and Shelice Tolbert of

Tolbert & Tolbert LLC. The Gary natives are cheering on relative,

Javon Tolbert, OLB/TE, who plays on the WSLC varsity team.

“These are the kind of memories we work hard to make for our scholars,” added GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty.

“It’s exciting to see this District moving forward with all of us working together.”

Homecoming highlights can be viewed on the Gary Community School Corporation Facebook Page.

Gary Community School Corporation is a public K-12 corporation located in Gary, Indiana, currently enrolling scholars. For more information, visit www.garyschools.org.