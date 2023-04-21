Welch, Harmon applaud Mayor-elect Johnson’s commitment to collaborative leadership

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, and Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, welcomed Chicago Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson to the State Capitol Wednesday, beginning a conversation on economic development, public safety, and moving Illinois and the City of Chicago forward together.

“I sincerely thank Speaker Welch, President Harmon, and every legislator for their warm welcome today. Together, we have laid the foundation for a collaborative, productive, and energetic partnership to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago that benefits every community across Illinois,” said Mayor-Elect Johnson. “This legislative body has shown it’s possible to take bold action to lift-up people all across our state, and I stand ready to work together to strengthen our public schools, ensure safety in every community, and support Illinois businesses to drive widespread economic growth and prosperity.”

Before a joint session of the House and Senate, Johnson emphasized the need for collaboration and collective responsibility in creating a stronger Chicago and a stronger Illinois.

“In the days ahead, this Legislature will make significant decisions about how we continue to rebuild Illinois’ fiscal house, expand opportunity across our state, and protect and strengthen Illinois communities. I’m pleased to welcome Mayor-Elect Johnson now, so that the priorities that will define the beginning of his term can inform our work,” said Speaker Welch. “Chicago is a critical component to Illinois’ success and it’s wonderful to hear the mayor-elect discuss priorities that mirror so closely what we’ve been fighting for in Springfield. I’m excited to work with Mayor-Elect Johnson as we continue to push for a smart approach to public safety, for fiscally and socially responsible budgets, and for the rights of women, of immigrants, and of working families.”

“I commend the mayor-elect for hitting the ground running, establishing his priorities and building relationships with the General Assembly before he even takes office,” said Senate President Harmon. “I found inspiration with his central message that progressive values and economic prosperity are one and the same, and that we are proving it here in the great state of Illinois. I look forward to finding ways to work together in the years ahead.”

Earlier Wednesday, Johnson met with Welch and Harmon, as well as the Black, Latinx, Progressive, and Moderate House sub-caucuses. Johnson emphasized that Chicago’s success is Illinois’ success, and called for leaders across the state to work together for a smart approach to safe communities, economic opportunity for all, and increased investment in local government.