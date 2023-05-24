We Are the Village, Inc. opens registration for Summer Basketball Camp

We Are The Village, Inc. has announced plans for its 2nd Annual Summer Basketball Camp featuring Florida Atlantic University’s NCAA Final Four player and Gary native Johnell Davis. The camp will take place July 2, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 21st Century Charter School, 724 Washington St., Gary, IN. Training will be for both girls and boys ages 6 to 17. Those aged 6 to 12 will train from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and those 13 to 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free and open to the public. Parents/guardians must complete a registration form for each child to ensure receipt of a medal, t-shirt and lunch.

“I am beyond excited to bring the camp back for a second year in a row,” said Jaunesia Davis, Founder of We Are The Village, Inc. and older sister of Johnell Davis. “My brother loves the community where he grew up and is always looking for ways to give back to the youth.”

Participants will learn basketball fundamentals, compete in shooting and dribbling contests and share sporting achievement stories. There will be 6 coaches teaching various techniques followed by a tournament and awards ceremony. In addition to the presentation of trophies, the “Most Valuable Player” award will be given to players who excel in the camp.

“Thanks to phenomenal coaches we have recruited for this camp, the young athletes will be able to hone their basketball skills and learn to succeed on and off the court,” added Davis.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Register here. For more information, call 219-777-8170 or send an email to [email protected]